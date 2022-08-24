President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated the commitment of his administration to tackle terrorists and bandits who have been putting their knees on the necks of Nigerians.

Buhari gave the assurance at the Citizens Summit for National Integration, Peace and Security convened by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and Partners, with the theme,” Reopen Conversation, Rebuild Trust,” held in Abuja.

Represented by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Buhari assured Nigerians that just like his administration had put the seemingly-intractable farmers-herders crisis under control, it would also successfully tackle the terrorists and bandits.

“As our security agencies put them on the run, they will no longer be able to carry out their deadly attacks as well as kidnappings. Peace and security will return to our country, and our unity will be strengthened.

“We have directed the military to crush those terrorising our citizens, peace and security are gradually being restored to the country. In the past couple of days, you must haveheard about the number of terrorists neutralized by the military, and number of hostages freed.”

He said these efforts will not stop, or reduce.

“We must take the fight to the terrorists and demonstrate that there is no hiding place for them within the borders of our country. Each one of them will be hunted, and pursued and spoken to in the language that they understand.”

Buhari, who commended gallant men and women in uniform, appealed to all compatriots to continue to support them in their onerous task of keeping the country safe.