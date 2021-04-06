From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and John Adams, Minna

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated the determination of his administration to work with members of the society to rid the country of terrorists, bandits and kidnappers.

This is even as he condemned, in strong terms, the killing of leaders of the Miyetti Allah who forged a strategic partnership with the Nasarawa State Government against the menace of bandits and kidnappers.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said this when he condoled with the government and people of Nasarawa State.

The president described the late state leader, Mohammed Husaini, who was among those murdered as a beacon of peace for Nasarawa State and the sub-region.

While praying for the repose of the souls of those killed, the president urged the Fulani leaders to choose new leaders who will build on the foundation of peace set up by the Husaini-led leadership.

However, youths from Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, under the auspices of Lakpma Youths Assembly, have accused the state government of abandoning the people to bandits.

The youths also described as worrisome what they called the lackadaisical disposition of political elite, elected and appointed representatives, particularly from Shiroro council who they claimed have been complacent since the escalation of bandits’ attacks in the community.

Addressing newsmen in Minna, yesterday, after bandits sacked the entire Allawa, Bassa and other adjoining communities in a midnight raid on Sunday, the youths said the attitude of the state government and political leaders in the wake of the continued bandits’ attacks showed their communities have been ceded to bandits.

President of the youth assembly, Jibrin Allawa, specifically blamed the member representing Shiroro/Rafi federal constituency, Saidu Doka Chiri, and the member representing Shiroro constituency in the House of Assembly, Ahmed Bawa Siza.

“Their many inaction is heart-rending and unfortunate. It is incomprehensible that criminals have become landlords in a sovereign state with armed forces. Terrorists and bandits control our territory and decide what goes or stays, it is that pathetic.”

The youths said the security situation in Allawa and Bassa communities in particular have worsened since the withdrawal of the Joint Security Task Force after the killing of five soldiers and a policeman.

The youth assembly called on the appropriate authorities “to rescind the decision of withdrawing Joint Security Task Force from Allawa and Bassa and urgently mobilise resources and personnel back.”

They also appealed to government to provide emergency relief materials to displaced persons in Pandogari and elsewhere. They urged elected and appointed representatives from Shiroro council to rise to the responsibility of adequately representing and protecting the interest of the people.