From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has again reiterated the benefits and values of the Ramadan, which include the promotion of discipline and personal sacrifice, care and love for less fortunate, promotion of national unity and support for the Armed Forces as they fight to end terrorism and other crimes in the country.

He spoke Thursday night as he joined Muslim faithful at the State House Mosque to witness the conclusion of Tafsir (Interpretation of the Qur’an).

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari joined the event as Muslims around the world approach end of the Ramadan fast, winding down the intense worship characterizing the period.

He said the President, who participated in the daily exercise throughout the one month period, had also used the evenings to host guests from cross sections of the country to Iftar (The breaking of fast).

President Buhari received accolades from the Chief Imam of the State House, Sheikh Abdulwahid Sulaiman for his sacrifice and the values of honesty, integrity and selfless service to the nation that he brought to the office.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Noting the coming year as one of elections, characterized by uncertainties, the Imam urged President Buhari to remain steadfast, stay the course of national interest and ensure that the spirited struggle and sacrifices of the nation in the last few years were not allowed to be vandalized.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .