From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari outrightly rejected Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) request for him to change his mind on his preference for Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the consensus candidate for the national chairmanship.

A source who was present at the meeting Tuesday with the President at the presidential villa, Abuja shortly before he left for Kenya, confirmed the development.

The President was said to have bluntly refused to shift ground when the governors advanced their reasons against the serving senator representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District becoming the national chairman.

Meanwhile the governors have insisted that the national convention scheduled for March 26the Abuja will hold despite the tight time frame provided by the time table of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released for next year’s general elections.

The chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, gave this assurance after he led governors of the party to meet with President Buhari.

Chairman of the chairman of the APC Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, (CECPC) and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, was however absent at the meeting.