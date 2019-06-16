Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has said President Muhammadu Buhari is working with state governments in North West to revamp security architecture and operations to halt bandits operations in the zone.

In a statement, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the president’s action followed the infiltration of bandits in that region following the killings and destruction of properties in some states, including the recent attacks in Zamfara that left 34 people dead in Tungar Kafau and Gidan Wawa, Shinkafi Local Government Area.

Statement read: “While extending condolences to the government and people of Sokoto and Zamfara states for loses in recent attacks, the president has directed immediate implementation of the long-term strategic security plan for the geopolitical zone, which was collectively drawn by security agencies and state governments.

“Under the security plan, states working with the Federal government will support security and military operations with logistics and local intelligence. To strengthen the loop and scale up surveillance, the Federal government is establishing new forward operational bases.

“As part of the plan, the National Emergency Management Agency and State Emergency Management Agencies are expected to streamline operations to provide succour for displaced persons, many of whom are taking refuge in neighbouring Niger Republic and ensure their return under protection.

“President Buhari assures all Nigerians of his administration’s full commitment to protecting life and properties of citizens.”