President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated renowned Librarian, editor and researcher, Nyaknno Osso, on his 68th birthday, Aug. 27, 2022.

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Friday in Abuja, the president rejoiced with the former Special Assistant to the President on Library, Research and Documentation, 1999-2007.

Buhari said he shared the joy of the occasion with family members, friends and professional associates of the Librarian.

Osso was one of the founding members of Newswatch magazine, 1984, and editor of the highly resourceful publication, “Newswatch Who Is Who” in Nigeria.

The president extolled Osso for turning his passion into value that currently serves every sector in the country, particularly the media, academia, government, corporate institutions and individuals.

He also lauded him for devoting personal resources and long hours of work to gathering, sorting and documenting people and events in the country.

Buhari noted the dynamism and diligence of the Librarian, working with the University of Ibadan Library, 1971, Nigerian Chronicle in Calabar, and later at the Villa, from where he initiated the first Presidential Library.

The president affirmed the zeal and patriotism of the researcher, who moved from tedious years of longhand writing to computerization and digitizing profiles of Nigerians who distinguished themselves in various fields.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God would continue to guide and bless Osso for his good work, and sustain his family. (NAN)