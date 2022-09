President Muhammadu Buhari says he shares in the joy of elevation for The Church of the Lord (TCL) Worldwide with election of Rev. Rufus Ositelu as President of World Council of Churches (WCC) for Africa.

The president, in a congratulatory message by his spokesman on Thursday in Abuja, congratulated the Primate of TLC, Ositelu, who made history as first African from an African Instituted Church.

Ositelu is the first head of Church in Nigeria to occupy the respected position of WCC President for Africa since it was formed in Amsterdam, Netherlands in 1948.

Buhari appreciated the delegates at the 11th WCC General Assembly on Sept. 5 in Karlsruhe Germany for the honour and recognition, after taking into consideration the Primate’s love for God, sacrifice for others and dedication to service of humanity, especially in Nigeria.

According to him, the election of Ositelu to the exalted and esteemed position further highlights the efforts in spreading the gospel of Christ, particularly in Nigeria.

He said Ositelu’s impact of the good work, which had brought transformed many lives, lifted many homes and shown the way of hope and righteousness for the fallen, desperate and hopeless.

Ositelu, who is the incumbent and fourth Primate of TCL Worldwide, was the former Vice President of the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN).

He has served successfully as a member of WCC central committee – the highest decision-making body of the WCC.

The president prayed that the almighty God who has favoured the Primate, would grant him good health, strength and wisdom to deliver on the mandate. (NAN)