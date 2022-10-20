From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has relieved the Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Effiong Okon Akwa, of his appointment.

The Director, Press, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Patricia Deworitshe, disclosed the termination of Akwa’s appointment in a statement issued in Abuja.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the disengagement of the Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Effiong Okon Akwa, from his post with effect from today, 20 October 2022.

“Mr Akwa was appointed interim administrator of the Commission for the duration of the Forensic Audit into the operations of the NDDC which has now been concluded,” Deworitshe said.

Deworitshe further said President Buhari has also approved the constitution of a new Management Team and Governing Board of the NDDC in line with section 5(2) of the NDDC Act, 2000.

“The names of the nominees for the new management team and Governing Board are to be transmitted to the National Assembly for approval,” Deworitshe added.