Steve Agbota

President Muhammadu Buhari has removed Dr. Dakuku Peterside as the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

In his place, the president approved the appointment of Bashir Jamoh, who is currently the Executive Director, Administration and Finance as the new DG.

The tenure of Dakuku Peterside who was appointed in 2016 to head the maritime agency is expected to end by March 10, 2020 on the day that Jamoh will take the mantle of leadership of the agency from him. The newly appointed DG who hails from Kaduna, is also the current President of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CiOTA).

The 56-year-old holds a PhD from the University of Port Harcourt, specialising in logistics and transport management. He also holds a Master’s degree in management from Korea Maritime and Ocean University, a post-graduate diploma in management sciences from Bayero University, Kano and a diploma in accounting from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Jamoh is also said to have 32 years of professional experience in the transportation and maritime sector. He is the author of the book, Harnessing Nigeria’s Maritime Assets: Past, Present and Future.

Jamoh joined NIMASA in 2003 as an assistant chief commercial officer, eastern and central zones. He served with the Kaduna State government before transferring his services to the then National Maritime Authority in 1994.

However, when Daily Sun contacted the Director, Press Ministry of Transportation, Ojiekwe Eric, for reactions, he said, “that was the information I had. As as soon as the ministry confirmed it, we will issue a statement to that effect. You press should hold on for the press statement.”

As at the point of filing this report, Ojiekwe also told our reporter that he does not have facts yet on the development, saying he was yet to confirm from the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amechi.