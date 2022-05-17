From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the renewal of the appointment of the Director-General/ Chief Executive Officer of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research & Development (NIPRD), Dr. Obi Peter Adigwe, for a second and final term of four (4) years with effect from 10th August, 2022.

In a statement by Director, Information, Office of the Secretary General of the Federation, Willie Bassey, President Buhari while congratulating Odigwe on the re-appointment, charged him to position the institute for effective service delivery to the nation.

In a related development, the President has approved the upgrading of the Federal Medical Centre, Yola, to Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Yola, Adamawa state.

The approval is sequel to the demand by the people and the Adamawa state Government for the upgrade of the Federal Medical Centre, Yola to Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Yola, in order to enhance the training of medical students as well as boost health care delivery in the state.