President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the tenure of Mr. Benjamin Akabueze, as Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation.

This was contained in a statement signed by the spokesman of the Finance Minister, Mr Tanko Abdullahi. Mr. Akabueze, popularly known as Ben, was first appointed as a Special Adviser Planning (SAP) to the President on February 15, 2016 and was later re-deployed and appointed as DG Budget, June 10, 2016 by Buhari, to sort out long-standing issues in the Budget Office then. This appointment would expire June 10, 2020.

According to the statement, the Budget Office is currently undergoing several reforms under the leadership of Akabueze towards improving its effectiveness and efficiency.

“Akabueze has a track record of sterling performance and it was due to his achievements that Mr. President approved that his tenure be renewed for another term in order to institutionalise sustainable improvement in the Budget Office of the Federation”, the statement added. Akabueze, an economist, served as the CEO of NAL Bank Plc (now Sterling Bank Plc) and was two terms Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget in Lagos State