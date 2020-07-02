Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has just renewed the appointment of 12 non-career ambassadors, according to the State House.

According to the statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the President’s decision was to capture states that were not included in the recent appointment of 41 non-career ambassadors.

Buhari had submitted the names of the 41 to the Senate on Wednesday.

But, in a move to capture the exempted states, the president named additional 12 today.

The President assured Nigerians that he would accord all segments of the country “fairness in representation and inclusiveness in all matters of governance.”

The Presidency stated further, “The assurance from the President became necessary following recent complaints after announcement of 41 non-career ambassadors that some states were not captured.

“The renewal of the appointments followed a performance evaluation, which necessitated an approval for continuation in office of the ambassadors, and the President will still decide if they will remain in their current postings.”

The ambassadors are Mrs Uzoma E. Emenike (Abia); Yusuf M. Tuggar (Bauchi); Muhammad B. Madugu (Bauchi); Amb. Baba Ahmad Jidda (Borno); Uyigue O. Oghogho (Edo); Dr. Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti); Deborah S. Iliya (Kaduna); Mohammed D. Rimi (Katsina); Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande (Kebbi); Dr Modupe E. Irele (Lagos); Adeyinka Asekun (Ogun); and Sen. Goni Modu Zanna Bura (Yobe).

The Presidency added that Buhari “congratulates the ambassadors on the renewal, urging them to keep upholding and promoting the values of stewardship to Nigeria, while bridging good relations with other nations.”