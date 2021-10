From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of appointment of Colonel MD Dikio (retd) as Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme for another one-year tenure.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Dikio was first appointed in August 2020 and has, despite challenges, been able to command widespread respect among various stakeholders in the Niger Delta.

