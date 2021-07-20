From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed the appointment of Prof Darlington Obaseki as the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) in Benin City.

Confirming his appointment, the hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Joshua Uwaila, said the CMD received the letter of his appointment from the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, in Abuja on Monday.

Congratulating him, the minister described the renewal of his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as an attestation of his performance during his first tenure.

Dr Ehanire urged him not to rest on his oars but to work harder to exceed his earlier achievements.

Prof Obaseki was first appointed CMD of the hospital on 17th August 2017.

