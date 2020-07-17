Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed the tenure of the Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana Mohammadu for another five years.

The CG broke the news while receiving a surprise fifth-year anniversary packages, gifts, cards and many goodwill messages from personnel at the Corps National Headquarters, Abuja, yesterday.

Gana urged the Corps personnel to be patient, tolerant and allow integrity to be their watchword while discharging their duties.

In a statement, the CDPRO, DCC Okeh Emmanuel said “the CG in appreciation of the gesture from the personnel revealed that Mr. President Muhammadu Buhari, through the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has extended his tenure after successful five years tenure in office.

“He prayed that God will use the extension to bless and move the Corps forward, while further encouraging the personnel to continue praying for the Corps within this period of tenure elongation and all hands must be on deck to move the organisation to the next level”.

Gana maintained that he is proud of the Civil Defence uniform and vowed to do his best in raising the morale of personnel and the general fortunes of the Corps without leaving any bad legacy behind.

He said that the system can be cleansed of all unpleasant cynosures and indiscipline under any guise if all the staff rally round each other to actualize the vision of building a formidable organisation with highly trained and disciplined personnel with exceptional capabilities to navigate the security terrain and achieve results where others are failing.

The Corps helmsman reiterated that there are many reasons to thank God for the achievement made so far and assured that the coming days will be better than the previous because he is carefully putting structures that will stand the test of time and secure the future.

He assures the personnel of better welfare packages and condition of service as he is coming up with policy documents on personnel welfare and the Agro rangers programme where over 5000 well-trained personnel have been deployed to provide physical security for the agricultural sector.

He cautioned the personnel not to allow any in-fighting to destroy the organisation as any crack on the wall is capable of rocking the boat and truncating the collective interest of the organisation.

He assured that the corps under his watch will ensure effective execution of its mandate, most especially the new baby which is the Agro rangers.