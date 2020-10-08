Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of appointment of Dr. Faisal Shuaib as the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) for a second and final term of four years.

A letter dated 6th October, 2020, and signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, indicated that the re-appointment is with effect from the 10th of January 2021.

Dr. Faisal, a Medical Doctor and Public Health Specialist was before his first appointment in January 2017, a Senior Programme Officer at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) at Seattle, USA.

Prior to joining the BMGF, Dr. Faisal supervised Nigeria’s successful response to the Ebola Disease Outbreak in 2014, as the Head/Coordinator of the Ebola Emergency Operation Centre.

During his first tenure, Dr. Faisal coordinated Nigeria’s Polio Eradication Initiatives which culminated in the certification of Nigeria and Africa as Wild Polio Virus free by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 25th of August 2020.

In the letter, President Buhari congratulated Dr Faisal on his re-appointment and wished him the very best in his second term which begins on 10th January 2021.