President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Joseph Ugbo as Managing Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) for another four years.

He also approved the renewal of Babayo Shehu and Ifeoluwa Oyedele as Executive Directors of the agency respectively.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, said the renewal would take effect from August 25, for a period of four years. The appointment of three additional directors have also been approved for more effective and efficient coverage of the company’s areas of activity, Akande said.