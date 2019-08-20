Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the replacements for heads of Federal Government agencies who were recently appointed as ministers.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said in a statement on Tuesday that the President approved the appointment of Senator Basheer Mohammed as Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons. He replaces Sadiya Farouk.

Dr Chioma Ejikeme has been appointed Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, replacing Sharon Ikeazor; while Kashifu Abdullahi is now Director General/CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

President Buhari has forwarded Adeleke Adewolu’s name to the Senate for confirmation as Executive Commissioner (Stakeholder Management) Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), to replace Sunday Dare.

The appointments take immediate effect, the statement said.