Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Umar Ibrahim el-Yakub, to replace Hon. Kawu Sumaila as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives).

Sumaila, appointed SSA in August 2015, resigned to contest for membership of the House of Representatives representing Sumaila/Takai Federal Constituency in Kano State under the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, El-Yakub, an APC stalwart from Kano State, was a member of the House of Representatives, 1998 and 2003-2007 representing Kano Municipal Federal Constituency.