President Muhammadu Buhari has requested Senate’s confirmation of the appointment of Hon. Justice John Tsoho as the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

The request was contained in a letter by President Buhari dated Oct. 28 and read by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan during Tuesday’s plenary.

The letter reads: “Pursuant to Section 250(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as (amended).

“I hereby write to request for confirmation of Justice John Tsoho as Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria.

” While I trust that the Senate will consider this request in the usual expeditious manner.

“Please, accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

In his remark, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan referred the nominee to the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters for screening.(NAN)