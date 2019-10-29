President Muhammadu Buhari has requested Senate’s confirmation of nominees into the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The request was contained in a letter by President Buhari, dated Oct. 18 and read by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan during Tuesday’s plenary.

The letter reads: “In accordance with the provision of Section 2(2)(a) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) (Establishment) Act 2000, I write to forward for confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the under listed nominees for appointment into the NDDC Board.

“They are to occupy the positions indicated against their names.”

The NDDC’s Board nominees include the Chairman, Dr Pius Odubu (Edo); Managing Director, Bernard Okumagba (Delta); Executive Director Projects, Engr. Otobong Ndem (Akwa Ibom).

“Executive Director Finance and Admin, Maxwell Okoh (Bayelsa); Delta State representative, Prophet Jones Erue; Mr Victor Ekhatar (Edo); Dr Joy Yimebe Nunieh (Rivers); and Nwogu Nwogu Abia.

“Others are Theodore Allison (Bayelsa); Victor Antai (Akwa Ibom); Maurice Effiwatt (Cross River); Olugbenga Elema (Ondo); Hon. Uchegbu Kyrian (Imo); Northwest Representative, Aisha Muhammed (Kano); Northeast Representative, Ardo Zubairu (Adamawa) and Southwest Representative Engr. Badmus Mutalib (Lagos).

“While hoping that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominees in the usual expeditious manner, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Also, Buhari has requested the confirmation of the appointment of three nominees as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

This was also contained in a letter to the Senate dated, Oct. 28.

“Pursuant to Paragraph 14(3) of Part 1 of the Third Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999(as amended).

“I hereby write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the following as Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC).

“Umar Gajiram Commissioner (Borno), Dr Alalibo Johnson Commissioner (Bayelsa) and Raheem Olalekan Commissioner (Osun).”

Similarly, Buhari has sent the name of Justice Benedict Kanyip for confirmation as President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

This, Buhari said was in pursuant to Section 254B(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).(NAN)