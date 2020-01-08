Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Adewale Sanyaolu

For failing to follow due process, President Muhammadu Buhari has reversed the suspension of the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Mrs.Damilola Ogunbiyi, by the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman.

The President, in reviewing developments in the Nigerian power sector and that of Ogunbiyi in particular, took the decision

Mamman had on December 24, 2019 suspended Ogunbiyi alongside her counterpart in the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trader (NBET) over allegation bordering on incompetence

A letter, with reference no: SGF. 6/S.9/T, from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, dated January 6, 2020 , with the title ‘Presidential Directive in Respect of Mrs.Damilola Ogunbiyi, Managing Director REA’, signed on behalf of the SGF by the Permanent Secretary(Ecological Fund Office) and addressed to the Deputy Secretary General, United Nations Organisation (UNO), United Nations Headquarters, New York City, USA, Hajiya Amina Mohammed, explained that the resignation of Ogunbiyi has fallen due by December 31, 2019.

The Special Assistant to the Minister of Power, Aaron Artimas, had in a statement described the former bosses of REA, NBET, Damilola Ogunbiyi and Marilyn Amobi respectively, as members of a cabal accused of infractions but untouchable. He alleged that they were part of a group of people sabotaging the power sector.

According to the minister’s aide, Ogunbiyi and Amobi, had resisted the reorganisation of the sector by the minister.

Artimas added that they were holding the ministry by the jugular, as they released publication that claimed the ministry was failing under the minister.

Ogunbiyi, who had served in the present administration for four and half years as Managing Director/CEO of REA, has started her appointment at the United Nations.

She will serve as the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Sustainable Energy for All, Co-Chair of UN Energy, and CEO of Sustainable Energy for All.

In a statement to mark her assumption at the world organisation, Ogunbiyi said she is passionate about her responsibilities as she helps global citizens embrace sustainable energy in line with UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, including Goal 7.

“As we begin this new decade, we are far from achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, including Goal 7, that promises sustainable energy for all. Energy is central to nearly every major challenge and opportunity the world faces today.

“Around the world, close to a billion people are being robbed of the chance to live in a dignified, healthy way because they have no access to energy. This crisis has gone on for too long.”

Speaking further, “Throughout my career, I have witnessed the transformative effect that bringing energy to people can have. I have seen how energy access can give children the chance for much better education, and for their parents to build prosperous, fulfilling lives.

“With just 10 years left to 2030, the challenge ahead of us is enormous. But we are ready to meet this challenge head-on. We will raise ambition. We will enable change on the ground. We will build networks and partnerships. We will gather accurate data on energy, and use it, to find the solutions to energy poverty and to also identify the vast opportunities for the private sector. And we will do this while putting real people at the heart of everything we do,” Ogunbiyi assured.