Gyang Bere, Jos and Lukman Olabiyi

Chairman of the All Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu said President Muhammadu Buhari has responded to the issues of ENDSARS very well in the interest of peace and security of Nigeria.

Bagudu disclosed this, yesterday, when he led a delegation of the All Progressive Governors Forum for a solidarity visit to Governor Simon Lalong at Government House Jos, following the destruction caused by people who hijacked the protests in the state.

The team was also in Lagos on a solidarity visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

While in Jos, the governors applauded Lalong for the courage, wisdom and decorum in handling the situation and said the governors were willing to provide the best for Nigerian youths to enable them compete favourably with their counterparts in different parts of the world.

“President Muhammadu Buhari responded to the challenge of EndSARS very well, being a youth-friendly president. He has always put in place friendly policies to show that youths of Nigeria are our dream of tomorrow and has introduced many programmes since 2015 so that youths can represent the country in Nigeria and the community of nation’s.

“The president has issued a statement to recognise the right of the youths to dialogue anytime. Governors will continue to tour the path of dialogue in resolving youths related issues to give them a sense of belonging.”

He sympathised with the government and people of Plateau State over the monumental loss of lives and property.”

Governor Simon Lalong said the destruction in the state by those who hijacked the peaceful ENDSARS protests is huge.

He lamented that agencies that are institutionalised to provide employment and skills acquisition for the youths were destroyed and carted away with most of the materials.

Lalong said the action will not deter government from carrying out its constitutional responsibility of providing security and welfare of the people.

“#EndSARS is a call for an end to oppression by those in power at any level. It is a call for an end to bad governance, victimisation within private and public institutions, lack of respect for one another in all facets of life and a call for an end to all forms of social evils,’’ he said.

Speaking in Lagos, the forum, commended Sanwo-Olu’s leadership style during and after the mayhem, and his efforts to rebuild the state.

Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Plateau State, Mr Simon Lalong, Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar were also part of the delegation .

After watching the ugly images of the destroyed assets of the state, Bagudu while speaking with journalists at the State House Annex Marina described incident as a very devastating situation which would cost the state a fortune to fix.

He said with what they have seen so far, it has further confirmed that violence didn’t solve any problem but compound it.