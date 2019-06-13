Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has restated Nigeria’s support for the people of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), and their quest for self-determination and independence.

He gave the assurance on Thursday when he hosted the President of SADR, Brahim Ghali, at the State House.

He stressed that the country’s position is in line with several resolutions of the African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN) on the matter.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, quoted Buhari as saying, “Nigeria remains committed to supporting the efforts of the AU and the UN towards finding a lasting solution to the Sahrawi problem.”

Earlier, President Ghali had congratulated President Buhari on his re-election and the successful celebration of Democracy Day.

He commended Nigeria’s past support for SADR during President Buhari’s tenure as military head of state, and the country’s support for liberation movements on the African continent.

The SADR leader said the weight of Nigeria’s support remained crucial to the final resolution of the “continued colonisation of his people.”

It would be recalled that Nigeria recognised SADR on November 11, 1984, when General Buhari was head of state.

President Buhari had earlier met behind closed doors with his Liberian counterpart, President George Weah.

The meeting started around 11.35 am when Weah arrived at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, ended 11:55 am, with the presidency saying it was a private visit.

Weah was in Abuja for the June 12, 2019, Nigeria’s Democracy Day celebration.