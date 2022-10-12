From Okwe Obi, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has again reiterated his resolve to end insecurity, especially attacks associated with terrorism before May 29, 2023 when he hands over the reigns of leadership to the next president.

This is as he said despite the economic challenges bedevilling the country, it still boasts of men and women of integrity.

The President stated this, yesterday, during the conferment of national honours on 447 people in Abuja.

The award, which is in 10 categories, was presented to Supreme Court Justices, judges, top lawyers, incumbent and former governors, Ministers, traditional rulers, creative artistes, politicians, businessmen, athletes, security officers who died in the line of duty, and other distinguished Nigerians.

Six persons were conferred with GCON, 55 received Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR), 65 got the Commander of the Order of Niger (CON) while 77 were presented with the Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR).

The president also conferred 110 citizens with the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON); 74 were presented with Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) and 55 received Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

There were four recipients each for the Federal Republic Medal I (FRM I) and Federal Republic Medal II (FRM II) Second Class) respectively.

The seven foreigners honoured received the OFR Award.

The National Honours Awards was established by the National Honours Act of No 6 in 1964. It took effect from October 1, 1963.

Buhari reiterated the determination of his government to root out banditry, criminality, terrorism and insurgency.

“As I stated earlier in my independence address to the nation, I will hand over a Nigeria that is free from insecurity to the next generation of leaders. This administration will continue to partner with Nigerians and friends of Nigeria with like minds in our efforts to build the Nigeria of our dream where everybody will thrive to excel in their chosen fields devoid of parochial sentiments,” he said.

The President said nation building involves a lot of sacrifice by its citizens and that those who contribute to national development deserved to be encouraged and appreciated.

He congratulated those selected to the award and said the honours were not merely decorative, but a reminder of an important part of citizens’ responsibility.

“Despite the present economic challenges, Nigeria still boasts of men and women of integrity; Ms. Josephine Agu, an airport cleaner returned $12,200 found in a toilet at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos as well as Ogbanago Muhammed Ibrahim, a bank security man, who found and returned $10,000. Today, we celebrate their dignity and strong strength of character by conferring national honours on them. They are a shining example to our younger generation.”

Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume, disclosed that 5,000 names were submitted for the award, but was trimmed to 447.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said the recognition was a call to greater service to humanity.