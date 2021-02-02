From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye,

Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday returned to Abuja after a four-day official visit to Katsina.

He was in his constituency in Daura, Katsina State, to revalidate his membership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as well as other engagements.

In the federal government’s verified Twitter handle @NigeriaGov, pictures of his arrival showed he was received by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Bello Mohammed, Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu among other government functionaries.