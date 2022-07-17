From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammdu Buhari yesterday in Daura, Katsina State, said that the process that led to election of former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was purely democratic, and a reflection of the will of the party members.

Buhari, who spoke through a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said that during Sallah homage to the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, “when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) signaled parties to elect their presidential candidates, we had 30 aspirants, mostly ministers in my cabinet and governors.

“I told each of the aspirants to go and do their best. One particular governor, in his wisdom, came to meet me and asked who they should vote for at the party convention, checking if I had a preferred candidate.

“There was no need for interference, knowing the competence of all the aspirants. They went and elected Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and he picked his running mate, Senator Kashim Ibrahim. I am praying that we will have a peaceful and successful elections.”

The president, who thanked Nigerians for their support for the APC in 2015 and 2019, said that he had a rich experience in the presidential elections in 2003, 2007, 2011, and 2015, travelling to all the 774 local councils in the country and visiting 36 states in 2019.

His words; “They say he who wants to serve should be ready for the responsibility of leadership. Three times I wanted this position and three times I ended up at the Supreme Court. For that reason, in terms of experience, I have gathered a lot. I visited 774 local councils in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015.

“I feel privileged that Nigerians elected me in 2015. Since then, we have been doing our best to tackle the challenges, with God helping us. We are not alone. If only we know what other countries in Africa are passing through, we will be grateful to God, and protect our country. Other African countries are passing through a lot.

“As leaders, we are doing our best, and will keep doing our best to improve the situation. I am praying that the Almighty God will give us more strength and wisdom to protect our people, and fulfill our promises of ensuring wellbeing.”

President Buhari said that his administration would keep doing its best to address the concerns on security, which the Emir of Katsina and Governor Aminu Bello Masari highlighted in their remarks.

“I have heard all that the governor and emir have to say on what people expect from government. I will not add anything. I am the one receiving the orders. I will continue to do my best,” he said.

The president returned appreciation to God that the seasons had been favourable for farming and food production.

“As I was going to Daura from Katsina, we had to use choppers, so I had a good view of some farms. May God continue to bless our efforts in farming.

“We are still craving the understanding of all citizens. We are doing our best. We are praying that our efforts will translate into more good results. Nothing surpasses living in peace. We are praying that God will give us the advantage of dealing with all those that trouble the country. We don’t know why they are doing what they are doing. We pray our people show more understanding,” he added.

In his remarks, the governor of Katsina State, Masari, thanked the president for his foresight in closing the borders across the country to promote local production of food, which led to self-sufficiency.

He said the lockdown during COVID-19 epidemic would have been more devastating if Nigeria was depending on other countries for food, noting that many countries and their citizens suffered more.

Masari noted that many countries in the Sahel like Niger, Chad and Mali were struggling, with some having no stable government, admonishing that the social media had empowered many people to put out mischievous and false reports.

While thanking President Buhari for his foresight, wisdom, and patience, Katsina’s Emir urged him to prioritize security and infrastructure.

Before departing Katsina for Abuja, Buhari donated four bulls, two to the army and two to the Air Force officers, bags of rice and some money to those fighting banditry and terrorism in the state for their Sallah celebration.