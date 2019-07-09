Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock over the death of 19 passengers whose vehicles collided at Dinyar Madiga in Kano State at the weekend.

He has therefore urged all road users to continue to exercise caution and vigilance as they go on the roads.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said Buhari received the news “with deep grief and empathy for the families of the unfortunate victims of the accident.”

He urged that “as our roads get better with increased maintenance, drivers must use them with added caution and vigilance.”

President Buhari prayed that Almighty God will comfort families of the deceased in this difficult time and grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss of loved ones, adding “may the souls of the departed rest in peace. May God reward their good deeds with paradise.”