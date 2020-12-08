From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Dr. Nasiru Mohammed Argungu as the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

Argungu, a cardiologist was appointed him as DG NDE on 18th April, 2017.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the directive which was given on Friday, the 4th of December, is to be effective from Monday, December 7th.

Meanwhile, the Supervising Minister of the Agency, Minister of State, Labour and Employment, has been directed to nominate an Acting DG from amongst the most Senior Directors based on competencies and seniority to take over from Argungu until a substantive holder of the post is appointed.