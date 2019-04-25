(NAN)Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said President Muhammadu Buhari will dissolve the Federal Executive Council on 22 May.

The minister dismissed the fake news that the cabinet has been dissolved.

He said the valedictory session will hold on May 22. President Buhari swore in the 36 ministers on 11 November 2015, with few departures recorded till date.

Alhaji Mohammed spoke today at the end of the Federal Executive Council, presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

President Buhari left Abuja this morning to visit Maiduguri, Borno state to commission a host of projects.

After the visit, he flew to London, United Kingdom for a private visit. He is expected back in Abuja on May 5.