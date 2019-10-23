Uche Usim, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday sacked the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt Muhtar Usman and replaced him with Capt Musa Nuhu.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Aviation Ministry’s Spokesman, James Odaudu.

The reason for Usman’s disengagement was not immediately known as at press time. He was appointed NCAA boss in September 2014 by President Goodluck Jonathan for an initial five-year tenure that is renewable.

His successor, Capt. Nuhu, was Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

He is an airline pilot, a safety expert, a quality assurance lead auditor, as well as an artificial intelligence expert.

He holds an MSc degree in aviation business and was at the Presidential Air Fleet as a captain and safety officer. He also worked at various times at the defunct Nigeria Airways, Aero Contractors and Petrowest, among other organisations.

The new Director-General was also the chairperson, Comprehensive Regional Aviation Safety Plan for Africa and Indian Ocean (AFI Plan) at the ICAO headquarters in Montreal, Canada and was responsible for safety, air navigation, airports and aviation infrastructure development.

In a related development, President Buhari has also approved the appointment of Engr. Mahmoud Sani Ben-Tukur as Nigeria’s new Permanent Representative to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

With over 24 years of work in the Aviation industry, Engr Ben-Tukur possesses extensive knowledge and experience in Aviation Safety and Quality Management Systems, as well as knowledge of ICAO Standard and Recommended Practices and Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations.

He was until his appointment, a technical adviser to the Minister of Aviation.