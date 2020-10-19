From Godwin Tsa Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Dr. Tonye Clinton Jaja as the Chairman Governing Board of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC).

He has accordingly been directed to immediately vacate office and to handover all the properties of the Commission in his possession to the Director General of the NCC.

This is contained in a letter signed by the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata (SAN).

The letter with reference No: SGF/PS/NCC/668, dated 15/10/2020 with the title ” Notification of your removal as Chairman Governing Board of the Nigerian Copyright Commission reads in part:

“I have been directed to notify you of your removal as the Chairman Governing Board of the Nigerian Copyright Commission by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, as conveyed vide letter Ref. 59312/V/230 of 28th September 2020.

“Your removal is with immediate effect and you are, therefore, expected to handover all the properties of the Commission in your possession to the Director General.”