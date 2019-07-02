Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the termination of appointment of the Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Usman Yusuf, and replaced him with Prof. Mohammed Nasir Sambo, who will assume office as the new Executive Secretary.

A statement released in Abuja, on Monday, by Federal Ministry of Health, indicated that President Buhari’s decision was based on the recommendations of report by an Independent fact-finding panel on the agency.

The statement which was signed by the Director, Media and Public Relations in the ministry, Boade Akinola, added that President Buhari had also approved the dissolution of the Governing Board of NHIS and directed the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Abdullahi Mashi, to exercise full powers of the council pending the constitution of a new board

The erstwhile NHIS boss has been on administrative leave for several months following allegations of mismanagement of the agency’s fund and other maladministration.

Meanwhile, the president has also approved the appointment of Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu as Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for second term in office.

His appointment was in line with the provisions of Section 11(1)(3) of the NCDC establishment Act, 2018.