Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted an Economic Advisory Council (EAC), according a statement Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The advisory council replaces the current Economic Management Team (EMT) and is to report directly to the President.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, before now headed, Economic Management Team.

Adesina said: The Economic Advisory Council (EAC) will advise the President on economic policy matters, including fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.

“The EAC will have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the President.

“The Chairman may, however, request for unscheduled meetings if the need arises.”

The chairman of advisory council is Prof. Doyin Salami, while Dr. Mohammed Sagagi is the Vice Chairman.

Other members are Prof. Ode Ojowu, Dr. Shehu Yahaya, Dr. Iyabo Masha, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, Mr. Bismark Rewane, Dr. Mohammed Adaya Salisu – Secretary (Senior Special Assistant to the President, Development Policy).