President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, to proceed on an indefinite leave to allow conclusion of the investigation being carried out by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He has also approved the appointment of Dr. Mrs. Folashade Yemi-Esan as the Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation with immediate effect.

The directive was announced in a statement by Director Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey.

The EFCC is investigating allegations bothering on contract scam to the tune of N3 billion and duty tour allowance falsification and fraud case linked to Oyo-Ita.

She had offered to retire last month when the heat was on but was turned down by President Buhari.

Yemi-Esan, who is the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources takes over from Oyo-Ita,.

The President has also approved the extension of the tenure of seven retiring Permanent Secretaries for a period of one calendar year with effect from 1st October, 2019 to ensure stability in the Federal Civil Service and effective delivery on the nine priority areas of the administration as well as the mandates given to the new Ministers.

The affected Permanent Secretaries are: Mrs. Georgina Ehuriah (Ministry of Interior), Mrs. Ifeoma I. Anagbogu (Federal Ministry of Women Affairs), Mrs. Grace Gekpe (Federal Ministry of Information & Culture), Dr. Umar M. Bello (Federal Ministry of Agriculture & Rural

Development), Suleiman Mustapha Lawal (Ministry of Foreign Affairs), Mrs. Comfort C. Ekaro (Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Mr. Olusegun A. Adekunle), – General Services Office (Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation).

According to the statement, the decision of Government to extend the tenure of these Permanent Secretaries is premised on the need to ensure that the new Ministers are properly guided, briefed about their sectors and to ensure that a solid foundation is laid for the delivery on the Presidential Mandate which they jointly signed.