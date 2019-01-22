Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Dr. Bichi Baffa.

He has been replaced by TETFund’s former scribe, Prof. Elias Suleiman Bogoro.

Baffa, who was an aide to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, was appointed the head of TETFund alongside 14 other heads of parastatals in the ministry on August 2, 2016.

A source in the ministry told Daily Sun that Baffa reportedly had misunderstanding with the minister with regards ti TETFund’s 2019 intervention. He was said to have “disregarded the minister in virtually everything happening in TETFund, particularly in the intervention to institutions.

“This was in addition to his deep and open involvement in political activities; ahead of forthcoming elections in Kano State,” the source, who declined to be named, said.

Thereafter, Deputy Director, Information, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, confirmed in a statement that Bogoro has replaced Baffa.

Part of the statement indicated that Bogoro’s re-instatement was with immediate effect, with the same terms and conditions as they were in his previous appointment and as stipulated in TETFund staff’s conditions of service.

