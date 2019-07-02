President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the termination of appointment of the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Usman Yusuf, who has been on administrative leave.

The president has also approved the appointment of Prof. Mohammed Nasir Sambo as the new NHIS executive secretary.

In a statement, yesterday night, by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Health, Mrs. Boade Akinola, the change at NHIS followed the recommendations of a report by an Independent Fact Finding Panel, on the leadership of the health agency.

“Similarly, the president also approved the dissolution of the NHIS Governing Board and directed the ministry’s permanent secretary to exercise full powers of the Council, pending constitution of a new board,” Mrs. Akinola said.

Prof. Yusuf was suspended twice, in Buhari’s first term, by the former Health minister and also, by the NHIS board.