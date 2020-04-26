Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of the mothers of two of his ministers.

They are minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, and the Minister of State, Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba.

Hajiya Fatima Gamawa who died at the age of 106 years, was buried on Friday.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari while condoling with Adamu said: “I am sad to know about the demise of Hajiya Fatima. My condolences to the family, government and people of Bauchi State. May her soul rest in peace.”

Adamu’s late 106-year-old-mother fondly called “Baba,” was laid to rest in Katagum last Friday. She descended from the family of Wakilin Makaman Katagum, and was married to the late Katukan Katagum, Adamu’s father.

President Buhari also expressed sadness over the death of a community leader and renowned philanthropist, Mrs. Gertrude Amokeye Jedy-Agba, fondly known as “Mama Nurse,” – mother of the Minister of State, Power.

“I am saddened to hear about the death Mrs. Gertrude Jedy-Agba. She was a phenomenal personality who did exceptional work as a caregiver,” he said in his condolence message.

“On behalf of my family and the nation, I console Minister Jedy-Agba, husband of the deceased, the paramount ruler of Obudu, Cross River State, HRH Uti Joseph Davies Agba, Uti Itedem III, of Ukpirinyi, Utugwang, and the government and people of Cross River State over this irreparable loss,” President Buhari added.

