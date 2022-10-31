From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Following news that at least 141 people have perished after a bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi collapsed Sunday night, President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his sincere condolences to the government and people of India.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, he noted that apart from those who died, 177 of the 500 have been saved and teams are searching for several others who are still missing.

“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria I wish to express my profound sorrow and sincere sympathy to the Prime Minister, families of the deceased, and the people of India following this tragic incident,” he said.

President Buhari prayed for the recovery of all persons involved.