Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari put a call to former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday over an attack at his residence in Otuoke, Bayelsa State.

According to a statement by Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari condoled with Jonathan and those affected by the incident.

The statement reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday put a call to former President Goodluck Jonathan to sympathize with him following an attack by gunmen on his Otuoke, Bayelsa State country residence.

“In the telephone conversation, President Buhari expressed sadness over the “tragic and unfortunate attack,” during which a gallant soldier lost his life.

“While commending the soldiers on guard for bravely repelling the attack, the president condoled with family members as well as officers and men of the Nigerian Army over the loss of one of the guards.

“President Buhari assured that the protection of the life of the former leader and all citizens of the country will continue to be the major preoccupation of his administration.”