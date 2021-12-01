From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the tragic boat accident in Bagwai Local Government area of Kano State in which more than 20 people lost their lives.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari in a message to the government and people of Kano state to sympathize with them over the tragic incident, assured of the support of all federal agencies in the state, as rescue operation continues.

“As efforts are being made to rescue the passengers still unaccounted for, I join fellow citizens in praying for the repose of those lost, and for safety and well-being of all the others.”

