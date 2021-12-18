President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Dr Emmanuel Sideso, Abe 1, Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom of Delta State, on his 78th birthday.

The royal father marks his 78th birthday on Dec. 19, 2021.

The president, in a congratulatory message released by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Saturday in Abuja noted the traditional ruler’s commitment to peace in Uvwie Kingdom.

According to him, this has translated into many gains for the community, state and the nation, opening up more space for investors, and nurturing young entrepreneurs.

President Buhari congratulate Sideso for many achievements on the throne, particularly creating a collective vision for his people, and shaping a new orientation of response to education and civic responsibilities.

The president prayed for the wellbeing of the royal father, his family and domain, appreciating his contributions to national development. (NAN)