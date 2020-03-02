Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye at 78.

He commended the positive influence the preacher has had on the country and its citizens, with a wide network that hugely impacts on education, infrastructure and health.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said Buhari joins the Christian community in celebrating Adeboye’s dedication to God, welfare of the church and consistency in preaching and living the gospel for many years.

Buhari said he felicitates with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, members of Pastor Adeboye’s family, which includes many spiritual children, within and outside the country, and his associates.

The President noted, with delight, the extensive contributions of Adeboye to the growth of the country, especially his forthrightness in telling the truth to leaders, regular mobilization of members of his church to civic responsibilities and relentless courage in taking the gospel to every part of Nigeria, and almost every country in the world.

As the General Overseer turns 78, the President recalled his interactions with the pastor over many years, underscoring his warmth, kindness and commitment to seeing the good in others, while vigorously pursuing the divine vision of creating an enabling environment for worship and living the teachings of the Bible.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will grant Pastor Adeboye longer life, good health and more wisdom to continue sharing the love of Christ.