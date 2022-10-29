President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Founder of Afe Babalola University, Chief Afe Babalola, on his 93rd birthday, on Sunday

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Saturday in Abuja, Buhari rejoiced with the renowned lawyer and educationist for lofty dreams, commendable achievements and contributions to the development of the country.

According to the president, he shares the joy of the occasion with family, friends and professional colleagues of the nonagenarian, who was called to the England Bar in 1963.

Buhari said that Babalola became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 1987, raising the standard of legal profession in Nigeria by dint of hard work, and grooming generation of lawyers that continue to carry on his legacy.

The president lauded Babalola for his love and care for others.

He also celebrated him for envisioning and realizing one of the best universities in the country, with world class administration, faculties and departments, especially in health care and following up to provide scholarship for indigent citizens.

Buhari prayed that the almighty God would uphold the lawyer and educationist in good health and grant him more strength to keep serving the country and humanity.

In a similar development, Buhari has rejoiced with the family, friends and relations of Rev. Austin Epunam, as the social worker, businessman, and publisher turns 60 on Saturday.

The president appreciated the grace of God upon the life of the Ndiakwu Otolo Nnewi born cleric, in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra.

He applauded him for his crusade in dissuading young people from irregular migration through his non-governmental organization, Sweet Home Africa.

Buhari also lauded the commitment of Epunam to ”the crusade against breast and cervical cancers, which he takes round the country, and beyond.”

The president wished him renewed vigour in his enterprises, greater health, strength to serve God and humanity for a long time to come. (NAN)