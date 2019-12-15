Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, on his 70th birthday.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said also congratulated the former governor for many years of outstanding achievements in both the private and public sectors, leaving behind a legacy of excellence in places he served, especially at the helm affairs in insurance and oil sector companies .

He joined his family, friends and associates in celebrating him, noting that Ajimobi’s forthrightness, patriotism and passion in working for the good of the country and humanity will continue to stand him out as a resourceful manager, exemplary leader and patriot, while commending his contributions as a senator and governor.

“As he turns 70, President Buhari urges the former governor to remain steadfast in love and loyalty to Nigeria, and use his wealth of knowledge, wisdom and experience to contribute to development, especially by mentoring young leaders,” the statement read.