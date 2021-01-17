From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated seasoned diplomat and administrator, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, on his 88th birthday.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President in Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari felicitated with the former Secretary General of the Commonwealth for a life that keeps learning and growing in wisdom, knowledge and experience.

The President acknowledged the worthy contributions of Anyaoku to the development of the country, starting out as a young Foreign Service Officer, and reaching the pinnacle of his career through vision and diligence, and consistently projecting Nigeria as a great nation.

The President extolled the statesmanship of Chief Anyaoku in always counselling leaders and the citizenry alike, particularly bringing a global context to issues and policies, and using his extensive network of international friends to support the country’s efforts in deepening good governance, democracy and sustainable development.

He said as the former Commonwealth Secretary General turns 88, he prayed that the Almighty God will strengthen him in good health, and grant him the grace for greater support to the nation he loves so much.