Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris on his 45 years anniversary on the throne of his forefathers.

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with the foremost traditional ruler, describing him as “a symbol of peace, stability, unity and development of his people.”

The president noted that the 18th Emir of Zazzau Emirate, and Chairman of the Kaduna State Council of Traditional Rulers, “remains not only a shining light and custodian of the culture of the emirate, but also a revered monarch whose wise counsel to governments at the state and federal levels over the decades, remain invaluable and enduring.”

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari urged the monarch not to waver in his belief in the unity of his fatherland, but to do all within his power to ensure that his domain remains a model of peace.

He prayed that Almighty Allah will endow the longest-serving Emir of Zazzau with longer life and wisdom to enable him continue to serve his emirate, society and humanity.