President Muhammadu Buhari has sent best wishes to former military president, Ibrahim Babangida on his 81st birthday Aug. 17, 2022.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Tuesday in Abuja, Buhari joined family, friends and associates of the former leader in celebrating another year, heralded by God’s benevolence and mercies.

The president noted the historical role of the former military president in shaping the political and economic development of the country, and his counsels to upcoming political leaders.

Buhari prayed for longer life, good health and strength for the octogenarian.(NAN)