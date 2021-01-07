President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former coach of the Super Eagles, Christian Chukwu, on his 70th birthday.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday, Buhari joined sports lovers, family and friends to celebrate the skilful footballer who captained the national team to lift its first African Nations Cup title in 1980. The president also rejoiced with the multi-talented and disciplined player on the auspicious period of turning a septuagenarian.

He affirmed that Chukwu’s contributions to development of sports in Nigeria would always attract attention, particularly making the country proud by providing technical leadership for other national teams like those of Lebanon and Kenya.