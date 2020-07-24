Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated retired military officer and former Federal Commissioner for Information, Major General I.B.M Haruna, on his 80th birthday.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari in a letter he personally signed to the former General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Kaduna, titled AN OFFICER AND GENTLEMAN TURNS 80, said:

“I am delighted to felicitate with you on the occasion of your 80th birthday.

“Yours is a life that has impacted our country in diverse ways, and you deserve all the accolades that can come your way as you attain this landmark age.

“From one of the pioneer intakes in the Boys Company (later Nigeria Military School) in 1954, to Regular Officers’ Special Training School, Teshi, Ghana, and then to Mons Officers’ Cadet School, Aldershot, England (1959), you were prepared for service all the way.

“You contributed in no mean way in the war of peace, to keep Nigeria one, and thereafter served as Quarter Master General, Nigerian Army, and General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Kaduna, among others.

“Under your tenure as Federal Commissioner for Information (1975-1977), the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), were established. Also indelibly imprinted in our history were your roles as Chairman, Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC 77), Chairman, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Chairman, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Chairman, Arewa Consultative Forum, and many others.

“Your people know your worth, and they gave you the title Walin Garkida, and you continue to serve them faithfully.

“As you turn 80, I wish you continued health, strength and sound mind.”